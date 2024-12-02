‘We have a big issue’: Van Nistelrooy jokes about scoring record in first meeting with Vardy

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Ruud van Nistelrooy and Jamie Vardy have cleared the air nine years later. It was Vardy who broke Van Nistelrooy’s record for scoring in consecutive Premier League games when he achieved 11 in a row for Leicester in 2015. That was the obvious topic of conversation when the two met on Van Nistelrooy’s first day as Leicester manager. Van Nistelrooy says: “That’s what I told him straight away – ‘Listen, we have a big issue that we’ve got to get out of the way before we can start together.’” Van Nistelrooy’s first match in charge of Leicester is at home to West Ham on Tuesday. Leicester is 16th in the 20-team league.

