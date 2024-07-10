‘We all want to be loved:’ England coach Southgate savors Euro 2024 semifinal win after criticism

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Gareth Southgate has faced non-stop criticism as England’s manager at Euro 2024. Reaching the final could rekindle a love affair with the team’s supporters. A coach once idolized by his team’s fans — and with the most consistently successful record of any England manager — had been the target of a volley of plastic cups from disgruntled fans at one game, and criticism from British TV commentators over his cautious approach. A 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semifinals might change that.

