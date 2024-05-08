WBC strips Jermall Charlo of middleweight title following DUI arrest. Carlos Adames is new champion

PEARLAND, Texas (AP) — The World Boxing Council has stripped unbeaten Jermall Charlo of his middleweight title following his arrest this week on suspicion of drunken driving in Texas. The organization’s Board of Governors named Carlos Adames its champion in the division. Charlo hasn’t defended his title since 2021 and Adames became interim champion in October 2022. Police in the Houston suburb of Pearland arrested the 33-year-old Charlo on three misdemeanor charges Monday night. According to a police report, his blood-alcohol content was measured at over 0.15, twice the legal limit, after he struck another vehicle and fled police.

