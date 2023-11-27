WBC final winner Shōta Imanaga becomes free agent Tuesday, talks can run through Jan. 11
Shōta Imanaga, who got the win for Japan in this year’s World Baseball Classic final against the United States, will become a free agent Tuesday and major league teams can sign him through 5 p.m. on Jan. 11. The 30-year-old left-hander was 7-4 with a 2.80 ERA in 22 starts this year for the Yokohama BayStars of Japan’s Central League. He struck out 174 and walked 24 in 148 innings. Twenty-nine-year-old right-handed reliever Naoyuki Uwasawa of the Pacific League’s Nippon Ham Fighters will also become a free agent Tuesday and be available through Jan. 11.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.