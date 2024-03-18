Wayne Simmonds, a former Flyers star and NHL All-Star Game MVP, retires

By The Associated Press
FILE - Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, right, celebrates with teammate Claude Giroux after scoring his second goal of the second period with only seconds left on the clock during an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2014, in Philadelphia. Former Philadelphia Flyers star Wayne Simmonds announced his retirement Monday, March 18, 2024, ending a 15-year career that included NHL All-Star Game MVP honors.(AP Photo/Tom Mihalek, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tom Mihalek]

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Flyers star Wayne Simmonds has announced his retirement. He ends a 15-year career that included NHL All-Star Game MVP honors in 2017. Simmonds will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Flyers and be honored by the franchise during an April 13 game against the New Jersey Devils. Simmonds blossomed into a durable star for the Flyers after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in a 2011 trade. He scored 203 goals over his eight seasons with the Flyers. Simmonds scored a hat trick in the 2017 All-Star Game. He was the first Black player to earn an All-Star Game MVP award since 1986.

