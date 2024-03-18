Wayne Simmonds, a former Flyers star and NHL All-Star Game MVP, retires

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Flyers star Wayne Simmonds has announced his retirement. He ends a 15-year career that included NHL All-Star Game MVP honors in 2017. Simmonds will sign a ceremonial one-day contract with the Flyers and be honored by the franchise during an April 13 game against the New Jersey Devils. Simmonds blossomed into a durable star for the Flyers after he was acquired from the Los Angeles Kings in a 2011 trade. He scored 203 goals over his eight seasons with the Flyers. Simmonds scored a hat trick in the 2017 All-Star Game. He was the first Black player to earn an All-Star Game MVP award since 1986.

