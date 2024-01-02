Wayne Rooney fired as manager after 15 games at second-tier Birmingham

By The Associated Press
Birmingham City manager Wayne Rooney gestures on the touchline during the English Football League Championship soccer match between Leeds United and Birmingham City, at Elland Road, in Leeds, England, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Danny Lawson]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — England great Wayne Rooney has been fired as the manager of second-tier club Birmingham after 15 games. Rooney earned only two wins since his controversial appointment in October. Birmingham was sixth in the English Championship when he started and has fallen to 20th. The club was taken over last summer by a company owned by American businessman Tom Wagner and it got rid of popular coach John Eustace to hire Rooney, the former Manchester United and England striker.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.