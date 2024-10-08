Wayne Rooney charged over alleged abuse and violent conduct toward referees at English 2nd-tier game

LONDON (AP) — Wayne Rooney faces three charges from the English Football Association alleging he used abusive words and violent conduct toward match officials. The Plymouth manager complained when his team gave up a late equalizing goal Saturday against Blackburn in a game in the second-tier Championship. Rooney was shown a red card before Plymouth scored late in stoppage time for a 2-1 win. Former Manchester United and England star Rooney is charged with using “abusive and/or insulting words,” then “improper and/or violent” conduct after the red card, plus improper conduct by later returning to the field of play.

