Wayne Rooney and Tom Brady set sights on the Premier League with Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — It’s no surprise Birmingham is aiming for the top after enlisting two sporting icons in recent times. The team from English soccer’s second division is co-owned by NFL great Tom Brady and now managed by former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney. And now it has set its sight on the Premier League. Rooney was presented by the club on Thursday and is relishing working with Brady. He said the seven-time Super Bowl champion was “very ambitious to move this club forward.” The 37-year-old Rooney won five league titles and the Champions League with United as a player. He coached second division Derby County and MLS side D.C. United.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.