Wayne Graham, who built Rice into a national power in baseball, dies at 88

HOUSTON (AP) — Wayne Graham, who coached the Rice baseball team to seven College World Series appearances and the 2003 national championship, has died. He was 88. The university announced Graham died Tuesday night in Austin, Texas. It did not provide a cause of death. Graham took over a struggling Rice program in 1992 and won 1,173 games in 27 seasons. He led the Owls to 23 consecutive NCAA Tournaments from 1995-2017, including 11 super regionals. All of the Owls’ CWS appearances came between 1997-2008. Graham’s 2003 team won two of three games against Stanford in the CWS finals to give Rice its first national title in a team sport.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.