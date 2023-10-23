Wayne Barnes to referee Rugby World Cup final

Wayne Barnes will referee the Rugby World Cup final between New Zealand and South Africa in Paris on Saturday. Barnes has refereed 110 tests since 2006, and is expected to hang up his whistle after his fifth World Cup, one more than anyone else. The appointment of the Englishman was inevitable after England was knocked out in the semifinals by the Springboks. Barnes has controlled five games at this World Cup and dished out six yellow cards, including two yellows against New Zealand as it stunned Ireland 28-24 in the quarterfinals. The All Blacks don’t always have it their way under Barnes; they have a 16-8 record. Meanwhile, Barnes hasn’t refereed the Springboks since they lost to France 30-26 in Marseille last November.

