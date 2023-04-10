Wawrinka wins but Murray loses in 1st round at Monte Carlo

MONACO (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam winners Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka have had contrasting fortunes in the first round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. Former champion Wawrinka rallied to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. The 38-year-old Swiss next plays American Taylor Fritz. The 35-year-old Murray lost 6-1, 6-3 to 14th-seeded Alex de Minaur. The speedy Australian served out the match on his first match point when Murray’s backhand hit the net. Former Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini of Italy won 6-4, 6-2 against unseeded American Maxime Cressy. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas play in the second round Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.