Wawrinka, Thiem advance at Monte Carlo; Murray loses

MONACO (AP) — Three-time Grand Slam winners Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka have had contrasting fortunes in the first round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters. Former champion Wawrinka rallied to win 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 against Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. The 38-year-old Swiss next plays American Taylor Fritz. The 35-year-old Murray lost 6-1, 6-3 to 14th-seeded Alex de Minaur. Dominic Thiem had six aces and did not face a break point as he beat French veteran Richard Gasquet 6-1, 6-4. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic and two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas play in the second round on Tuesday.

