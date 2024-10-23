Wawrinka outlasts Mannarino at Swiss Indoors and Rublev advances

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Stan Wawrinka became the oldest match-winner in the Swiss Indoors tournament history when he outlasted Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 3-6, 7-5. Playing in front of a home crowd, the 39-year-old Wawrinka earned his first win over Mannarino after having lost to the Frenchman three times. Wawrinka will next face 22-year-old Ben Shelton for a spot in the quarterfinals. Also Wednesday, top-seeded Andrey Rublev beat Alejandro Tabilo in straight sets to reach his 13th quarterfinal of the season.

