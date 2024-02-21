Wawrinka defeated at Rio Open by Argentina’s Díaz Acosta

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Three-time major winner Stan Wawrinka has been eliminated from the Rio Open in the first round. The 38-year-old Swiss player lost to Argentina’s Facundo Díaz Acosta 7-5, 6-4 in a clay-court match delayed for almost two hours by rain in Rio de Janeiro. The 23-year-old Díaz Acosta won his first title on Sunday at the Argentina Open

