Wawrinka advances to face Jarry at the Argentina Open

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Stan Wawrinka has advanced to a round-of-16 match against third-seeded Nicolás Jarry at the Argentina Open. The three-time major winner is currently ranked No. 60. He had to overcome pressure from the home crowd to beat Pedro Cachín 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-2 in the clay court tournament in Buenos Aires. Past U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic lost in three sets to Laslo Djere in an earlier match.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.