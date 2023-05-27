Wave, Thorns score last-minute goals, play to draw in NWSL

The San Diego Wave and Portland Thorns exchanged goals in the final minutes and played to a 1-1 draw. Sofia Jakobsson scored for the Wave, while rookie Reyna Reyes added a tying goal for the Thorns in the final moments. In other National Women’s Soccer League action, the Houston Dash earned a 2-0 road win against the Kansas City Current. Houston got goals from Diana Ordonez and Ally Prisock

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.