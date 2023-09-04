Wave move into first place in NWSL with 1-0 home win against Dash

Jaedyn Shaw scored her fifth goal of the season as the San Diego Wave defeated the Houston Dash 1-0 at home. With the win, San Diego took sole possession of first place in the National Women’s Soccer League with just four games remaining in the regular season. Bianca St-Georges and Yuki Nagasato scored in the second half as the Chicago Red Stars won 2-0 on the road against the Washington Spirit. Jordyn Huitema scored the lone goal to help OL Reign defeat the Orlando Pride, who played most of the match down a player after goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse received a red card in the third minute.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.