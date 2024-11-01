Wave move final home game because of poor field conditions at San Diego stadium

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Wave have relocated their final regular-season game to the home stadium of opponent Racing Louisville because of field conditions at Snapdragon Stadium. The game will take place Sunday evening at Lynn Family Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The team says it will provide details in the future for fans who purchased tickets to the game. The Wave are also planning an official watch party.

