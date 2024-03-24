Wave falls at home to the Current 2-1. Spirit has 2-1 comeback win over Bay FC

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rookies Croix Bethune and Hal Hershfelt powered the Washington Spirit’s 2-1 comeback win against expansion team Bay FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. It was among four games in league play on Saturday. The Kansas City Current beat the Wave in San Diego 2-1. The Houston Dash played to a scoreless draw with Racing Louisville and the Chicago Red Stars played to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Reign.

