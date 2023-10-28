Watts has 2 picks, Estime rushes for 3 TDs, No. 14 Notre Dame routs Pitt 58-7

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Xavier Watts had two of Notre Dame’s four interceptions, Audric Estime rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, and the 14th-ranked Fighting Irish overwhelmed Pittsburgh 58-7. Watts and the Notre Dame defense made life miserable for Pitt quarterback Christian Veilleux, a redshirt sophomore making his third start. The Fighting Irish scored 23 points off five Pitt turnovers, including a fumbled punt that Ramon Henderson recovered in the end zone or a touchdown. Notre Dame has won seven of its past eight meetings with Pitt. Watts now has six interceptions this season, the most in FBS.

