Watson’s TD run gives Sam Houston 23-17 overtime win against Kennesaw State

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Hunter Watson rushed for a 10-yard touchdown to give Sam Houston a 23-17 overtime win over Kennesaw State on Saturday. Sam Houston is tied with Western Kentucky in second place, a game back of Jacksonville State in Conference USA. The Bearkats play at Jacksonville State before finishing the regular season at home against Liberty. Austin Welch was wide left with a 36-yard field-goal attempt on Kennesaw State’s overtime possession. The Owls weren’t able to give Chandler Burks his first win as interim head coach. Burks took over for Brian Bohannon, who was fired on Sunday.

