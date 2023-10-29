Watson’s 4 TDs power Troy to 5th straight win, tops Texas State 31-13

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw three second-half touchdown passes and ran for another score as Troy rallied in the second half to beat Texas State 31-13 to take over sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division. Troy now has won five straight games heading into Thursday’s Battle for the Belt rivalry game with South Alabama, where the Trojans have won five straight meetings. Watson finished 26-of-40 passing for 392 yards and three scores. Barber had 10 catches for 160 yards. TJ Finley was 24-of-38 passing for 262 yards, threw two interceptions and lost a fumble. Ismail Mahdi carried 20 times for 128 yards and also turned the ball over on a fumble.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.