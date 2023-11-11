Watson’s 4 TD passes guide Troy to 45-14 victory over UL Monroe

MONROE, La. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw four touchdown passes to propel Troy to a 45-14 victory over UL Monroe. Watson had a 1-yard touchdown toss to Damien Taylor to give Troy (8-2, 5-1 Sun Belt Conference) a 7-0 lead after one quarter. Watson connected with Jabre Barber for a 5-yard score early in the second quarter and followed with a 4-yarder to Devonte Ross and a 21-0 lead at halftime. Jiya Wright hooked up with Tyrone Howell for a 46-yard score midway through the third quarter to get UL Monroe (2-8, 0-7) within 21-7. Scott Taylor Renfroe kicked a 32-yard field goal and the Trojans took a 17-point lead into the final quarter. Watson’s final touchdown pass was a 5-yarder to Ethan Conner 47 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 31-7.

