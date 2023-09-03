Watson, Vidal power Troy past Stephen F. Austin in opener, 48-30

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw four touchdown passes and Kimani Vidal ran for 248 yards to help power Troy to a 48-30 season-opening. victory over Stephen F. Austin. The Trojans closed out the 2022 season with 11 straight victories, their seventh Sun Belt Conference title, a win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl and the nation’s second-longest win streak, behind only National Champion Georgia.

