ATLANTA (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw for 256 yards and Kimani Vidal ran for a touchdown and pulled in a 14-yard scoring pass as Troy handed Georgia State its first loss, 28-7 in a Sun Belt Conference game. Troy forced three turnovers and held the Panthers scoreless in the second half.

