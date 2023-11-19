Watson throws 2 of his 3 TD passes in 4th to help Troy beat Louisiana-Lafayette 31-24

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw two of his three touchdown passes in the fourth quarter to help Troy beat Louisiana-Lafayette 31-24. Watson’s 9-yard touchdown pass to Chris Lewis gave Troy a 24-17 lead with 13:24 remaining. Chandler Fields tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Terrance Carter for Louisiana-Lafayette that tied it 24-all with 7:19 to play. Watson capped the scoring with an 8-yard scoring throw to Jabre Barber with 3:46 left. The Ragin’ Cajuns punted after three plays on their final possession, and then were penalized for offsides on a third-and-5 that allowed Troy to run out the clock.

