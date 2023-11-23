Watson nets 32 points on 14-of-15 shooting as No. 11 Gonzaga holds off UCLA 69-65 in Maui finale

HONOLULU (AP) — Anton Watson scored a career-high 32 points on nearly perfect shooting and No. 11 Gonzaga held off UCLA 69-65 in the fifth-place game at the Maui Invitational. The Bulldogs led by 13 in the first half before staving off a late charge from the Bruins in the finale of a Thanksgiving week tournament that featured five teams ranked among the top 11 in the nation. Watson shot 14 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc, and grabbed seven rebounds. The 6-foot-8 graduate forward poured in 25 points after halftime. His previous career best was 23 points against Portland on Jan. 9, 2021. Sebastian Mack and Lazar Stefanovic had 16 points apiece to lead the Bruins, who shot 35% from the floor.

