Watson, Henigan help Memphis dominate second half in 45-21 win over UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Blake Watson ran for 125 yards, Seth Henigan threw his second touchdown pass in a dominating third quarter and Memphis went on to a 45-21 win over UAB. Watson also had a third-quarter touchdown, one play after Simeon Blair returned an interception 41 yards to the UAB 8 for a 31-21 lead. The Tigers opened the second half with an 11-play drive to a 42-yard Tanner Gillis field goal for a 24-21 lead after Watson’s TD, the defense forced a three-and-out and the Tigers went 82 yards in 12 plays with Henigan hitting Anthony Landphere with a 4-yard toss for the score. Memphis had 136 yards in the third quarter to 14 for the Blazers, who held the ball for just 3:47 after doubling the Tigers (332-157) in total yards in the first half when they forged a 21-21 tie.

