Watson gets 17, including clutch late baskets, Gonzaga hands No. 17 Kentucky 3rd straight home loss

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Anton Watson scored 17 points including a go-ahead three-point play with 3:49 remaining before adding two key layups in the final 91 seconds and Gonzaga survived a second-half rally to beat No. 17 Kentucky 89-85. Ben Gregg and Nolan Hickman sank key free throws in the finals seconds for Gonzaga, which survived a second-half rally by Kentucky. Reed Sheppard had 21 points for the Wildcats, who have now lost three straight at Rupp Arena for the first time. Rupp opened in 1976. Kentucky hadn’t lost three in a row at home since the 1966-67 season when it played at Memorial Coliseum.

