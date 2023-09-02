Watkins throws for 2 TDs, Jackson runs for 2 more as Villanova rolls past Lehigh, 38-10

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Connor Watkins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Rayjuon Pringle and Jalen Jackson ran for 144 yards and two scores as Villanova rolled past Lehigh 38-10 to win its season opener for the seventh straight year. It was the third straight season that the Wildcats have faced the Mountain Hawks in the season opener. Villanova has won 11 straight games against Lehigh and is 14-5 all-time in the series.

