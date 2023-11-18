Watkins scores second TD in last minute, lifts Towson over Rhode Island 31-30

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Christopher Watkins scored his second touchdown, a 12-yard burst, with 41 seconds left to lift Towson to a 31-30 win over Rhode Island to close the regular season Watkins broke a tackle in the backfield and another inside the 5 for the winner. The 2-point conversion failed but time ran out for the Rams on a 29-yard competition that only got them to the Towson 30. Nathan Kent threw for 188 of the 226 passing yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. Backup quarterback Sean Brown directed the game-winning drive. Kasim Hill was 23-of-36 for 359 yards and a touchdown with an interception for the Rams Marquis Buchanan had a touchdown among his nine receptions for 130 yards.

