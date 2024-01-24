Watkins scores career-high 27, Florida St. beats Syracuse to hand the Orange their first home loss

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Florida State pulled away midway through the second half and beat Syracuse 85-69. It was Syracuse’s first home loss of the season. The Orange were up 52-48 before a Primo Spears 3-pointer sparked a 24-10 run, and the Seminoles had a 72-62 lead with 5:29 left and cruised from there. Watkins had a pair of dunks and scored 10 points during the stretch. Judah Mintz scored 28 points to lead Syracuse (13-6, 4-4), which entered 9-0 at home and made just 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

