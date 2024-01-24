Watkins scores career-high 27, Florida St. beats Syracuse to hand the Orange their first home loss

By The Associated Press
Florida State forward Baba Miller, left, is defended by Syracuse forward Maliq Brown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Adrian Kraus]

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored a career-high 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and Florida State pulled away midway through the second half and beat Syracuse 85-69.  It was Syracuse’s first home loss of the season. The Orange were up 52-48 before a Primo Spears 3-pointer sparked a 24-10 run, and the Seminoles had a 72-62 lead with 5:29 left and cruised from there. Watkins had a pair of dunks and scored 10 points during the stretch. Judah Mintz scored 28 points to lead Syracuse (13-6, 4-4), which entered 9-0 at home and made just 1 of 14 from 3-point range.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.