Watkins scores again, Aston Villa beats Everton 2-0 in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Ollie Watkins scored for the fifth successive match as Aston Villa beat Everton 2-0 to end Sean Dyche’s 100% home record and drop his team back into the English Premier League relegation zone. Watkins’ 63rd-minute penalty saw him become Villa’s first player to score in five straight games in the top-flight since Paul Rideout in January 1985. Substitute Emi Buendia made the win safe eight minutes from time to halt Villa’s three-match losing run. Wins for West Ham and Leeds plunged Everton back into trouble.

