Watkins scores 32 and No. 10 USC pulls away in 3rd to beat Arizona 81-64 for its 4th straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 32 points and No. 10 Southern California used a dominant third quarter to pull away from Arizona and win its fourth in a row, 81-64. USC improved to 18-4 overall and 8-4 in the Pac-12. Kayla Padilla added 15 points while making five 3-pointers for the Trojans. They got outrebounded by the Pac-12’s worst rebounding team over the first two quarters before asserting themselves in the second half. Esmery Martinez scored 13 points to lead the Wildcats. She had to be helped off the floor with 4:11 to play in the game after getting hurt. The Wildcats fell to 12-12 overall and 4-8 in the league.

