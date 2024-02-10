Watkins scores 31 points and No. 10 USC routs Arizona State 81-63 for 3rd straight win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 25 of her 31 points over the final two quarters and No. 10 Southern California routed Arizona State 81-63. Watkins started slowly, with just six points by halftime in her first home game since scoring a career-high 51 points at Stanford last week. Watkins had seven rebounds and five assists. McKenzie Forbes added 18 points for USC and Rayah Marshall had 13 point and 16 rebounds. The Trojans improved to 17-4 overall and 7-4 in the Pac-12. The Sun Devils were led by Jalyn Brown with 24 points. They fell to 10-13 overall and 2-9 in the Pac-12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.