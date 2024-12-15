Watkins scores 29 points as Florida State holds off Tulane 77-64 at Orange Bowl Basketball Classic

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins hit a career-high 19 free throws on 23 attempts and finished with 29 points as Florida State snapped a two-game losing streak by holding off Tulane, 77-64 in the nightcap of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic doubleheader in Sunrise, Florida. Kaleb Banks and Rowan Brumbaugh opened the game by hitting back-to-back 3-pointers to give Tulane a 6-0 lead but the Seminoles answered with a 21-2 run to take control and lead 37-22 at the break. Florida State’s defense forced seven first-half turnovers and the Seminoles scored 11 fast break points in the half.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.