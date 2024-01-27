Watkins scores 29, Forbes adds 22 and No. 11 USC turns back Washington State 70-62

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 29 points with seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks and No. 11 USC held off Washington State 70-62. McKenzie Forbes added 22 points for the Trojans, who ended a two-game losing streak. Tara Wallack scored 21 points for the Cougars and Eleonora Villa had 12. Leading scores Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete, who both average 14-plus points, combined for 13. USC led by 21 in the middle of the third quarter and by 16 with 4 1/2 minutes to go but the Cougars went on a 9-1 run to finish the game. Watkins poured in 21 points in the first half and Forbes added 13 as the Trojans raced to a 43-25 lead. Watkins hit a game-opening jumper and had a 3-pointer that made it 10-0 and she hit a jumper as time expired for a 21-12 lead after one quarter.

