Watkins scores 29, Forbes adds 22 and No. 11 USC turns back Washington State 70-62

By The Associated Press
Southern California guard JuJu Watkins, center, shoots as Washington State center Alex Covill, left, defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Friday, Jan. 26, 2024, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark J. Terrill]

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 29 points with seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks and No. 11 USC held off Washington State 70-62. McKenzie Forbes added 22 points for the Trojans, who ended a two-game losing streak. Tara Wallack scored 21 points for the Cougars and Eleonora Villa had 12. Leading scores Charlisse Leger-Walker and Bella Murekatete, who both average 14-plus points, combined for 13. USC led by 21 in the middle of the third quarter and by 16 with 4 1/2 minutes to go but the Cougars went on a 9-1 run to finish the game. Watkins poured in 21 points in the first half and Forbes added 13 as the Trojans raced to a 43-25 lead. Watkins hit a game-opening jumper and had a 3-pointer that made it 10-0 and she hit a jumper as time expired for a 21-12 lead after one quarter.

