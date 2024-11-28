Watkins scores 20 points to lead No. 6 USC over Seton Hall 84-51 in Acrisure Holiday Invitational

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 20 points, seven rebounds and eight turnovers and No. 6 Southern California defeated Seton Hall 84-51 in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational. The Trojans improved to 5-1. They had three other players in double figures. Kiki Iriafen added 15 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Avery Howell scored a career-best 14 points off the bench. Rayah Marshall added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Seton Hall was led by Faith Masonius with a career-high 25 points. The Pirates fell to 4-2. USC was looking to bounc back after a 74-61 loss to then-No. 3 Notre Dame last weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.