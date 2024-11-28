Watkins scores 20 points to lead No. 6 USC over Seton Hall 84-51 in Acrisure Holiday Invitational

By The Associated Press
Southern California guard JuJu Watkins (12) drives past Seton Hall guard Shailyn Pinkney (21) during the first half of an NCAA women's college basketball game in Palm Desert, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jae C. Hong]

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — JuJu Watkins had 20 points, seven rebounds and eight turnovers and No. 6 Southern California defeated Seton Hall 84-51 in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational. The Trojans improved to 5-1. They had three other players in double figures. Kiki Iriafen added 15 points and nine rebounds, while freshman Avery Howell scored a career-best 14 points off the bench. Rayah Marshall added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Seton Hall was led by Faith Masonius with a career-high 25 points. The Pirates fell to 4-2. USC was looking to bounc back after a 74-61 loss to then-No. 3 Notre Dame last weekend.

