Watkins scores 19, Florida State jumps out to an early lead and cruises past Florida State 90-83

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 19 points and Florida State built an early lead and beat North Carolina State 90-83. Florida State (15-13, 9-8 ACC), which has won two of its last three since ending a three-game losing streak, shot 59% (37 of 62) overall against N.C. State. Each of eleven players who saw action made at least one field goal for the Seminoles. Primo Spears added 14 points and six assists for Florida State. Watkins extended his double-figure scoring streak to a career-best 14 games. Jayden Taylor scored 24 points to lead N.C. State (17-11, 9-8).

