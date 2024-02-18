Watkins scores 18 on off-shooting night as No. 10 USC beats 11th-ranked Oregon State 58-50

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 18 points, despite having an off-shooting night, to help No. 10 Southern Cal beat 11th-ranked Oregon State 58-50 on Sunday. The 6-foot-2 freshman guard, who is the second-leading scorer in Division 1 behind Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, was just 6 of 32 of from the field. Despite Clark’s shooting struggles, USC (20-4, 10-4 Pac-12) extended its winning streak to six games, while the Beavers’ six-game winning streak came to an end. McKenzie Forbes scored 13 points for USC, and Rayah Marshall added 11 points and 17 rebounds for the Trojans, who never trailed. Oregon State (21-4, 10-4 Pac-12) played without leading scorer and rebounder Raegan Beers, who sustained a facial injury early in the second quarter of Friday’s win over No. 9 UCLA.

