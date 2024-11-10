Watkins scores 16 of 30 in final 10 minutes; Florida State beats Rice 73-65

HOUSTON (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 17 of his 30 points in the second-half and Florida State never trailed as the Seminoles beat Rice 73-65. Watkins made 7 of 14 from the field, 2 of 4 from 3-point range and 14 of 22 from the free-throw line. Malique Ewin scored 11 points (all in the second half) for Florida State (2-2). Watkins hit a 3 to open the scoring and, after a layup by Kellen Amos made it 4-4, Taylor Bol Bowen threw down a dunk that gave the Seminoles the lead for good with 16:39 left in the first half. Alem Huseinovic hit four 3-pointers and led Rice (1-1) with 14 points. Amos scored 12 and Trae Broadnax added 10 but was 2-of-10 shooting with five turnovers.

