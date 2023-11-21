Watkins, Marshall lead No. 8 USC women in 64-54 win over Seton Hall in Bahamas

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 15 points, Rayah Marshall had a strong double-double, and No. 8 USC held off Seton Hall 64-54 at the Baha Mar Pink Flamingo Championship. Marshall had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Women of Troy and the freshman Watkins added seven rebounds. USC extended its 38-23 halftime lead to 56-36 through the third quarter, then struggled to score in the fourth. A 13-4 run got Seton Hall within 60-49 with three minutes remaining. Marshall scored in the paint and the Women of Troy added a couple of free throws to close out the win despite being outscored 18-8 in the fourth.

