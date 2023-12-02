Watkins, Jackson both run for two TDs, Villanova tops Youngstown State 45-28 in FCS playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins and Jalen Jackson both ran for two touchdowns and eighth-seeded Villanova defeated Youngstown State 45-28 in the second round of the FCS playoffs. Watkins scored on a 1-yard plunge and connected with Jaylan Sanchez on a 64-yard score before Jackson scored on a 4-yard run as the Wildcats turned a 10-7 deficit early in the second quarter into a 28-10 lead early in the third. Watkins was 12 of 21 for 275 yards and picked up 56 yards on the ground. Jackson had 81 yards on 11 carries. The Wildcats piled up 466 yards, 191 on the ground against one of the top FCS run defenses. Mitch Davidson was 27 of 44 for 287 yards and three touchdowns for the Penguins but threw two interceptions, both of which Villanova converted into touchdowns.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.