Watkins is back with No. 1 South Carolina and is expected to play against No. 9 N.C. State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina has Ashlyn Watkins back in practice. It will have her back on the court shortly, as well. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said the 6-foot-3 junior forward will come off the bench against No. 9 N.C. State on Sunday. Watkins had been suspended since her arrest for assault and kidnapping on Aug. 31. She was barred from all team activities. Those charges were dismissed Nov. 1 and Watkins’ suspension was lifted this past Wednesday. Staley said the player has looked good at workouts.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.