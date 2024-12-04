Watkins hits career-high, school-record 9 3-pointers in No. 6 USC’s 94-52 win over Cal Baptist

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins hit a school record and career-high nine 3-pointers while scoring 40 points and No. 6 Southern California routed Cal Baptist 94-52. The Trojans improved to 7-1 with their third consecutive blowout victory. Kiki Iriafen added 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Trojans. Cal Baptist fell to 0-9. The Lancers were led by Grace Schmidt with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Trojans’ largest lead was 52 points in the fourth quarter. Watkins had five points in the first quarter before she heated up. It was her 16th career game with at least 30 points.

