Watkins helps lead rally to send Villanova past Eastern Kentucky in 1st round of FCS playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw for a pair of touchdowns and Villanova rallied to beat Eastern Kentucky 22-17 in an opening-round game of the FCS playoffs. Villanova, seeded 11th, advances to play No. 6-seed Incarnate Word on Dec. 7. The Colonels took a surprising 14-0 lead in the first quarter on the Wildcats’ home field where Villanova hadn’t lost all year. Villanova got back in it with a safety early in the second, and four minutes later, Watkins threw a 13-yard touchdown to Devin Smith reduce the Wildcats’ deficit to 14-9.

