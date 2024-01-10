Watkins, Green Jr. pace Florida State to win over Wake Forest to end the Demon Deacons’ win streak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 19 points and Darin Green Jr. scored 17 points and Florida State beat Wake Forest 87-82 to end the Demon Deacons’ nine-game win streak. Cameron Hildreth scored 25 points for the Demon Deacons. The Seminoles led 42-41 at halftime and took advantage of Wake Forest’s cold shooting to start the second half. Florida State outscored Wake Forest 14-2 in the first six minutes after the break and led 56-43. Wake Forest righted itself and began the march back and grabbed a 69-67 lead with with 6:19 left. The advantage proved to be short lived as Watkins went on his own 5-0 run that included a pair of free throws and a three-point play in succession and the Seminoles never trailed again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.