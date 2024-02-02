Watkins, Fulwiley help No. 1 South Carolina break through in 2nd half, beat Auburn 76-54

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Ashlyn Watkins had 14 points and 15 rebounds, reserve MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 15 points and No. 1 South Carolina overcame a slow start to beat Auburn 76-54. In a matchup between the top offense and the top defense in the Southeastern Conference, the Gamecocks broke through in the second half, going on a 13-2 run late in the third quarter to put away the Tigers. Kamilla Cardoso added 13 points and six rebounds for South Carolina, which out-rebounded Auburn 48-35. Auburn’s Honesty Scott-Grayson matched her career high with 31 points, but on one else scored more than six points for the Tigers.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.