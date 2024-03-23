Watkins debuts with 23 points in USC’s 87-55 NCAA Tournament blowout of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

LOS ANGELES (AP) — JuJu Watkins scored 23 points in her NCAA Tournament debut, leading No. 1 seed Southern California to a 87-55 blowout victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. McKenzie Forbes also had 23 points in a first-round game the Trojans dominated from the opening tip. They only allowed four points by the 16th-seeded Islanders in the first quarter. Mireia Aguado led the Islanders with 15 points and Alecia Westbrook added 12. USC dominated the third quarter, outscoring the Islanders 35-21 to take a 71-41 lead into the fourth.

