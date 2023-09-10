Watkins: 8 completions for 310 yards, accounts for 4 TDs in Villanova’s 42-19 win over Colgate

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Connor Watkins threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more in leading Villanova to a 42-19 win over Colgate. Watkins threw only 11 passes but completed eight for 310 yards with five completions of over 43 yards, including a 67-yard score to Rayjuon Pringle, who finished with 168 yards on just three catches. Jaylan Sanchez had 128 yards on catches of 68 and 60 yards. Watkins only had 15 rushing yards, but two were 1-yard touchdowns. The Wildcats never trailed and led 28-10 at halftime. There was a weather delay midway through the first quarter.

